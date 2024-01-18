A woman has died after falling out of a moving van.

Police are appealing for other witnesses to the incident, which happened in Wakefield on Wednesday evening.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police say the woman, in her 20s, was seen falling from a white Ford Transit van on Denby Dale Road between 8.20pm and 8.40pm.

Emergency services attended the incident and tried to save her but she died at the scene.

The male driver of the van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drug driving offences.

He remains in police custody.

Det Supt Marc Bowes said: “We are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries into this incident in which a woman has lost her life.

“A man remains in custody today after being arrested in relation to the incident and I am appealing for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage which captured what occurred to contact us.

“We would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.