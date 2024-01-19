Drivers are being warned to expect delays as part of a major route into Hull is closed for emergency repairs.

The westbound A63 Clive Sullivan Way is shut due to a defective bridge joint which was discovered last night (Thursday 18 January) during a routine inspection.

National Highways is now working to assess and repair the joint as soon as possible but advise the section of road is likely to remain closed until tomorrow morning (Saturday 20 January) at the earliest.

The bridge which carries the road over the St Andrew's Quay junction, is closed within the junction at the A1166 at Brighton Street.

Traffic is being diverted off the A63 at the exit slip road before rejoining at the entry slip.

Drivers are also being reminded that the A63 will also be closed on the eastbound carriageway between Daltry Street and Roger Millward Way from 8pm tonight until 6am on Monday 22 January for repair works at Castle Street.

Anyone planning to travel in the area are strongly advised to allow extra time or find alternative routes if at all possible.

