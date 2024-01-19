Fire crews attend 'incident' near Meadowhall in Sheffield

People living near Tinsley in Sheffield have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed after fire crews attended an incident near Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said on Thursday night eight crews attended Asling Road in the city.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the service said: "Anyone living near by should keep their doors & windows closed. Please avoid the area while crews work."

The nature of the incident is still unclear.

