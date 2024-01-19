A man who murdered a father-of-five and then tried to cover his tracks by setting fire to the victim's home, has been jailed for life.

Samuel Church, 37, of Acacia Avenue, in Spalding was told he will have to serve a minimum of 20 years in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Church violently stamped on the victim Vincent Markham, 52, and then set fire to Mr Markham's bungalow in Farrow Road, Whaplode Drive.

Prosecution barrister Katherine Goddard KC said Church had admitted murder on a basis that he did not intend to kill Mr Markham and then returned to set fire to his home "in panic."

The court was told that Church had known Mr Markham since primary school and they had become friends but then fallen out.

On the night of the murder Church had been to a wedding near Mr Markham's house and despite being intoxicated decided to visit him to "sort things out."

Miss Goddard said Church was overheard saying that he was "going to beat up" the person he was going to stay with.

"A clear indication of some premeditated violence towards to Mr Markham," Miss Goddard added.

The court was told that the meeting initially went well but then events took a turn for the worse.

Church said the pair scuffled, and he admitted losing his temper when Mr Markham tried to grab his leg.

Miss Goddard told the court: "Mr Church said he stamped on his head, face and body."

Church said he did not intend to kill Mr Markham but became quite certain that he was dead and in a panic decided the only thing he could do was to set fire to the property.

Mr Markham 's bungalow at Farrow Road in Spalding

He told a member of the public, who came to his aid, that he had tried to get someone out of the fire.

Mr Markham was found in the garden by neighbours but died at the scene.

Church was taken to hospital to be treated for burns but following his release was arrested and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

A Home Office pathologist concluded that Mr Markham had died before the fire in his home.

"The cause of Mr Markham's death was head and facial injuries and the inhalation of blood into his lungs," Miss Goddard said.

"The setting of the fires was intended to conceal the real cause of death," she argued.

Victim personal statements from members of Mr Markham's family were read out in court.

In a letter addressed to the court his eldest daughter explained how the family felt "robbed" of their dad and grandad.

"My dad had five children and words can not explain what having our dad murdered has done to us," she explained.

"Not only was our dad murdered but his home was burnt to the ground with all his possessions which had sentimental memories for us."

Church had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court in February last year after previously pleading not guilty to murder.

Before his trial began Church entered a guilty plea to murdering Mr Markham and a second charge of perverting public justice by setting a fire at the property.

But Church later failed in a bid to vacate his guilty plea to murder, which the prosecution argued had delayed his sentencing for nearly 12 months.

Francis Fitzgibbon KC, mitigating for Church, said it was accepted that Church intended to cause serious harm to Mr Markham rather than to kill him.

Mr Fitzgibbon said Church had been examined by a psychiatrist and asked for his ADHD and personality disorders to be taken into account.

Judge Hirst told the court Church had shown a degree of premeditation during the evening.

"This was a man who told people earlier in the evening that he was going to inflict violence."

"Within his home you murdered Mr Markham," Judge Hirst told Church, highlighting the ferocity of his attack left footwear marks on his victim.

Judge Hirst said Church then set fires in two bedrooms and dragged Mr Markham into the front garden.

"You portrayed yourself as a hero telling members of the public that you had rescued Mr Markham," Judge Hirst added.

Judge Hirst told Church the family of Mr Markham had also been forced to change their plans by his attempt to his vacate his plea.

Judge Hirst also imposed a concurrent sentence of 45 months imprisonmen for the second charge of perverting public justice.

