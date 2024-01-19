A man who killed a father-of-three after punching and kicking him in the head has been jailed.

Michael Bangura, 43, of Newland Avenue, Hull pleaded not guilty to the murder of Eduardo 'Eddie' Delgado, but accepted a charge of manslaughter at Hull Crown Court.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday.

On 9 July last year, Mr Delgado arrived at the Tam Tam Café Bar on Anlaby Road in Hull when a member of staff asked to see inside his rucksack.

Mr Delgado questioned the reason for needing to see inside his bag, when Bangura came out of the bar, punched Mr Delgado and grabbed hold of him.

Mr Delgado was then thrown to the floor but as he tried to get up, Bangura kicked him in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

Mr Delgado was knocked unconscious and suffered a life-threatening head injury, before eventually being taken to hospital.

After witnesses identified Bangura, he was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

However, nine days later, Mr Delgado died from his injuries. A post-mortem examination concluded that he had suffered a brain injury, cardiac arrest as well as a fractured nose and cheekbone.

Following Mr Delgado's death, Bangura was arrested again and charged with murder, before pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Det Ch Insp Mick Keech from Humberside Police said: “Eddie’s death was a tragedy and a devastating loss for his family.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and courage throughout the course of investigation and court proceeding.

"I hope they find some comfort from today’s outcome, knowing the man responsible is being punished.

“No argument, no matter how big or small is worth a life without a loved one, and choices Bangura made that night left Eddie’s three daughters without their dad."

