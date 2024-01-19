A man has been rescued after falling 20ft into an empty corn pit at a farm in North Yorkshire.

Emergency crews, including the Hazardous Area Response team, were called to farm in Thixendale at around 4.46am on Friday.

The man, in his 60s, was brought to safety by firefighters using rescue lines and a pulley system.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The casualty sustained a leg injury but will make a full recovery."

