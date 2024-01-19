Play Brightcove video

A motorway has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge and lost its load of cars.

The car transporter was travelling eastbound on the M621 in Leeds when it hit the railway bridge between junction 1 (Beeston) and junction 2 (Holbeck) on Friday afternoon.

National Highways has advised that a structural inspection will take place this afternoon and that the closure will remain in place while the lorry and the cars it was carrying are recovered.

Police have closed the road while the accident is cleared.

