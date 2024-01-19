Motorway closed after car transporter hits railway bridge over M621 in Leeds
A motorway has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge and lost its load of cars.
The car transporter was travelling eastbound on the M621 in Leeds when it hit the railway bridge between junction 1 (Beeston) and junction 2 (Holbeck) on Friday afternoon.
National Highways has advised that a structural inspection will take place this afternoon and that the closure will remain in place while the lorry and the cars it was carrying are recovered.
