South Yorkshire Police seizes nearly 3,000 uninsured vehicles in a year

A police force is warning drivers to make sure they are properly insured after seizing thousands of vehicles without valid insurance.

During the last year, 2,957 cars were seized from drivers in South Yorkshire who failed to insure their vehicles properly.

South Yorkshire Police says drivers who are uninsured are "more likely" to take further risks on the nation's roads.

It says routine traffic stops for no insurance often reveal further offences.

Insp Matt Collings said: "We often find those who are willing to drive without insurance are more likely to take further risks on our roads and drive without the correct documents, an un-roadworthy car or dangerously and at speed.

“These drivers have no regard for their own or other road users’ safety... and are usually the drivers that we engage in pursuits with, creating further risk to our and the public’s safety.

“We do understand that there are other drivers who believe they are insured but their policy is invalid, or they have not declared their points or convictions," he said.

"These drivers will face the same legal penalties as anyone else."

