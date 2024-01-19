Police found about 30 stolen bicycles after following a tracking device to a house in Huddersfield.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a bicycle fitted with a tracker had been stolen from an address in Rastrick, in the early hours of Thursday 18 January.

It led police to an address in nearby Brackenhall, where they found several other bicycles, along with two quad bikes, all believed to be stolen.

Officers also seized stolen power tools, two air rifles and class A drugs.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply drugs and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A 58-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Insp James Graham, of Calderdale District Police, said: “This was a significant recovery of what we believe to be stolen items, which we can begin to work on identifying and locating the owners of these items.

“Offences like burglary have a huge impact on those directly affected but also those in the wider community. The items seized are a result of community led intelligence which can be vital to support an investigation."

