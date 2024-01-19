The police force involved in the case of toddler Bronson Battersby says officers "did respond to information" before he was found dead with his father.

The two-year-old's body was found alongside that of his father, Kenneth, at their home in Skegness on 9 January.

It is thought Bronson died from starvation and dehydration after Mr Battersby suffered a fatal heart attack.

Lincolnshire County Council, whose social services were involved with the family, is carrying out a "rapid review".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating whether there were "missed opportunities" to check on the pair.

The council has said that a social worker visited the property on 2 January but got no response, so spoke to her manager and the police.

She returned on 4 January and again on 9 January. Mr Battersby's landlady then gained entry and they discovered the bodies.

Kenneth and Bronson Battersby's bodies were discovered together.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham said the deaths had "understandably captured the attention and hearts of the public".

She added: "The full circumstances involved are now the subject of a review and details will be examined within that, which will determine if there are lessons for any agency to learn.

"What I would like to make clear is that we did respond to information supplied to us, but for reasons of transparency we have also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"This is standard procedure, and they will be undertaking their own independent investigation."

The IOPC has said its investigation will examine whether there were "missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner".

Ms Debenham urged people to let the investigation run its course.

She added: "Any speculation around the exact actions of any agencies involved at this stage is premature, though I do understand why our communities want answers as soon as possible.

"I know there are many questions about the exact actions that the police took, and we are limited in what we can say because of the pending inquiries.

"I would like to reassure the public that where we get calls for concern in relation to children, we take necessary and appropriate action to make sure they are as safe as possible, which is always based on the best information and intelligence available to us."

