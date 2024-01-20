Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that has closed one of North Yorkshire’s busiest roads.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision that occurred on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo.

The stretch of road between A169 (Old Malton roundabout, Old Malton) and A1079 Hull Road (Grimston Bar Interchange, York) has been closed since the accident, at 11.54 on January 19, and will remain closed while investigations continue.

The head on collision involved a silver Jaguar and blue Ford Focus. Both drivers suffered serious injuries and police say one of them, a man in 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and is assisting them with the investigation.

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes if they need to travel through the area, as the road is currently closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.