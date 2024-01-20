Woman who died after falling out of moving van in Wakefield is named

A young woman who died after falling out of a moving van has been named by police as 27-year-old Leah Senior from Huddersfield.

Investigations continue into the incident on Denby Dale Road on the evening of January 17. L eah died from injuries sustained from falling from a moving white Transit van.

A 25-year-old Kirklees man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.

