Letters to heaven postbox unveiled in Chesterfield

Report by Amelia Beckett

A scheme to support grieving families post letters to loved ones has been launched in Derbyshire.

Three "letters to heaven" post boxes have been installed at sites around Chesterfield to encourage people to write messages to loved ones who have passed away.

Tina Harris Horner contacted councillor Allan Ogle to ask for the letterboxes to be installed, after losing both her parents two weeks apart in 2021.

Cllr Allan Ogle, Tina Harris-Horne, Jean Metcalf and Luca Wagstaff Credit: Chesterfield Borough Council

Her seven-year-old nephew Luca posted was the first to post a letter to his grandparents.

"Grief is a challenging journey," she said. "One of which I've struggled with myself since losing both my parents two weeks apart in 2021.

"Luca misses his nanna and grandad Harris immensely, as do we all, so I know he really appreciates this idea."

The white post boxes, where messages can be dropped off, have been installed at Boythorpe Cemetery, Staveley Cemetery and Chesterfield and District Crematorium.

The boxes are free for anyone to post a letter to their loved ones, or, if it is a special occasion, they can post birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother's Day and Father's Day cards, Christmas cards and holiday postcards.

The council has asked people not to post anything other than paper or cardboard in these boxes, as items left in the boxes cannot be returned.

Similar schemes have been set up elsewhere in the UK, including a postbox that was donated by Royal Mail and installed at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire.

Nine-year-old Matilda came up with the idea after telling her mum she wanted to write to her grandparents who had passed away.