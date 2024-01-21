A dispersal order has been put in place in Chesterfield town centre following 'significant incidents' of anti-social behaviour.

The order comes after officers responded to a number of calls relating to a large group of youths behaving in an intimidating manner – destroying property and being abusive to staff at shops.

The order was imposed at 9.20pm on January 20 and remains in place until 9.20pm on January 22.

It allows officers to disperse anyone they believe are likely to harass, intimidate or distress members of the public.

The affected areas are Chesterfield town centre, West Bars, Queens Park, Ravenside Retail Park, and Lordsmill Retail Park.

Anyone found to have returned to the areas above after being dispersed can be arrested. There is an increased police presence in the town centre following the incidents and this will continue throughout the weekend.

