Both Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City football clubs have condemned racist gestures made to Kasey Palmer and vowed to find and punish the culprits.

The midfielder stopped play at Hillsborough to point out the abuse to the referee - believed to be 'monkey chants'.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday say they and Coventry City are "shocked and saddened" by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Kasey Palmer.

Later, on social media, the player said: "Disappointed to even have to come on here and write this. Racism is a disgrace ... it has no place in the world, let alone football.

"I'm black and proud and I am raising my three kids to be the exact same. I'll be honest, it feels like things will never change, no matter how hard we try.

"Couple of fans doing monkey chants don't define a fan base - I appreciate all the love and support I've received."

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: "Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society."We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law."We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour."

'SWFC Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

In their statement, Coventry City said:"We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society.

Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified."

Doug King, Coventry City Owner, said:

“We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident. There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action.”

