Storm Isha: CCTV footage show driver's lucky escape after roof blown off in Belton

  • The video shows the roof missing the car by seconds

Footage has emerged of a car narrowly avoiding being hit by a roof blown off in strong winds during Storm Isha.

The CCTV video, from a house in Belton, north Lincolnshire, shows the moment the roof is lands in Westgate Road.

It shows a car driving along the road seconds before the roof comes down.

Gusts in the region reached 60mph overnight.Westgate Road was closed while the street was cleared.

Severe travel disruption as trains and flights cancelled

