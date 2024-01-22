Play Brightcove video

The video shows the roof missing the car by seconds

Footage has emerged of a car narrowly avoiding being hit by a roof blown off in strong winds during Storm Isha.

The CCTV video, from a house in Belton, north Lincolnshire, shows the moment the roof is lands in Westgate Road.

It shows a car driving along the road seconds before the roof comes down.

Gusts in the region reached 60mph overnight.Westgate Road was closed while the street was cleared.

