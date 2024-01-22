The family of a young woman stranded in a Turkish hospital after a boob job went horribly wrong are fundraising to pay for a medical flight to bring her home.

Chloe Rose, from Halifax, was left with open wounds in her chest and infections following the operation.

She claims doctors in Turkey removed too much of her breast skin during the procedure and didn't wear the correct protective clothing.

The hospital is now allegedly demanding more fees for her stay in hospital and “threatened to discharge her if she kept crying”.

Chloe had travelled to the European country with her friend to have breast uplift surgery and a cosmetic tooth procedure during a week-long holiday.

The pair arrived in Turkey on Monday (Jan 15) and Chloe went in for breast surgery on Tuesday (Jan 16), but the 45-minute procedure ended up lasting for five hours.

Chloe’s sister-in-law Collette Pickering, 27, said: “When Chloe finally came out of her surgery, she was convulsing on the bed.

“Soon after that, her nipples changed colour to black. The doctors undid the stitches and uncovered that they’d removed too much skin from her breast during the operation, which cut off the circulation to her nipples.

“During this, the doctors were wearing either incorrect or no PPE at all, which resulted in necrosis (the tissue dying).

"After reopening her wounds and only re-stitching them halfway, Chloe is now left with open wounds and drains in her chest.”

Chloe had travelled to Turkey with her friend for the surgery

Chloe, an aesthetic practitioner, has been without any pain relief following the operation.

Collette continued: “They told her that if she didn’t stop crying they would discharge her and that it would be on her if she died because she’s ‘not drinking enough water’

“There’s also a massive language barrier which is an issue - at one point there was talk of a blood clot, now it turns out that was supposedly in the cannula and not Chloe, but we still can’t be certain.”

Collette has been in touch with the British Embassy and her local MP who have got Chloe get access to antibiotics and helped with translation issues.

“The doctors refuse to take responsibility for the malpractice and negligence. They’ve now told her she needs to pay more fees to stay in the hospital,” she added.

Although Chloe is in Turkey with her best friend Rachel, Collette said neither of the two young women were expecting or prepared to deal with this situation.

Collette said: “I spoke to her on the phone last night and she was screaming saying she doesn’t want to die. She’s my little sister - it’s hard to hear her speak like that.

“She feels defeated and she doesn’t think she’ll be able to come home. She’s also very weak."

Chloe's family have now set up a GoFundMe page which has so far raised around £8000 towards the £15,000 needed to pay for an air ambulance to bring her back to the UK.

Collette added: “I contacted the EMS air ambulance and they’ve said that’s roughly how much it will cost us to get her home."