A 40-year-old man who attacked his ex-girlfriend's new partner in a "jealous fuelled rage" has been jailed for manslaughter.

John Blanshard followed Carl Fullard and the woman in Hull before hitting the 44-year-old in the neck from behind and knocking him to the ground.

Emergency services rushed Mr Fullard to hospital from Anlaby Road on 9 September last year, but he died from serious brain injuries the next day.

Jeremy Evans, prosecuting, said that the victim had begun a relationship with the woman only a few days before the incident in September last year.

He said Blanshard and the woman had split up about 14 months before the attack, although they briefly reunited about a month before the incident. They finally ended their relationship after a violent confrontation between them.Mr Evans said messages sent between the woman and Blanshard between September 4-8 showed that the break-up of their "toxic" relationship was the motive behind the attack.

In a message sent on September 7, Blanshard referred to Mr Fullard as a "tramp" and made other comments about him.

Blanshard, 40, of St Paul's Street, Hull, admitted a charge of manslaughter. He denied murder and the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser offence.

Blanshard was sentenced to six years and eight months for the death of Mr Fullard.

DCI Jayne Goodens, from Humberside Police said: “An unsuspecting Carl was followed by Blanshard, who in a jealous fuelled rage punched him directly in the head, causing him to collapse and go into cardiac arrest because of a catastrophic bleed to the brain.

“Unable to bear the thought that his ex-partner had moved on, John Blanshard chose to take his resent and anger out on an innocent man, ending his life with a single blow to the head," she said.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who attempted to save Carl’s life whilst performing CPR until the medical professionals arrived, not knowing the substantial damage that had already been caused."

DCI Goodens warned about the impact one punch can have on families.

She said: “In the last two years, six men in our communities have lost their life from one punch, and many more suffer serious, life changing injuries as a result of incidents like this.

"We encourage people to stop, think, and just walk away. No argument or disagreement is worth a life without a loved one. One moment of madness. One spontaneous act of rage. Multiple lives destroyed."

