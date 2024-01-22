A major road through the Yorkshire Moors was closed this afternoon after a lorry was blown over by strong winds during Storm Isha.

Part of the A672 in West Yorkshire was shut on Monday 22 January after a HGV landed upside down.

Police closed the route through Rishworth Moor in both directions. It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

The entire country was subject to wind warnings issued by the Met Office on Monday, as gales reached over 100mph in places.

A gust of 107mph was recorded on the Tay Bridge in Scotland while speeds reached 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

