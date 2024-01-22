A man has died after reportedly falling into a hole in the road left exposed during roadworks.

Emergency services attended Highgate Road in Queensbury, Bradford, at around 7.19am on Monday following what West Yorkshire Police said was a report of "concern for safety".

The force confirmed that a man died at the scene but gave no other details of the incident.

However, ITV News understands one line of inquiry is that the victim fell into a hole in an area of roadworks that was left exposed after strong winds blew barriers away.

The area was cordoned off but has now reopened.

A police spokesperson said: "The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

