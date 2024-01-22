A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was found at a nature reserve in Skegness.

Lincolnshire police say although formal identification has not yet taken place they believe it is the body of a Petra Ross who went missing last week.

She was found at Gibraltar Point which is a stretch of unspoilt coastline that runs from Skegness to the the Wash.

Lincolnshire police have said: "We believe this to be the body of 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday, January 19. Her family have been made aware. Enquiries are ongoing."

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.