Firefighters had to rescue five people and two dogs trapped in vehicles in rising flood water after Storm Isha battered the UK.

Crews were called to Morton on Swale in North Yorkshire at around 5am when four vehicles, including a lorry, became stranded.

Charlie Curry was one of those who became trapped when she was driving to a friend's house after working a night shift as a security guard.

Ms Curry said she initially couldn't see the amount of water covering the road in the dark when suddenly, "I could see [water] all around me."

Security guard, Charlie Curry, was one of those who became stranded Credit: ITV News

She said: "W hen I was driving I could see the road and then I couldn't see the road. I was aiming to get onto some of the grass verge at the side because I suddenly I couldn't see land but could see it in my reverse view mirror.

"It was definitely a terrifying experience at the time, but I made it out alive everyone's alright. But let's see how the vans doing."

"Im definitely not a fan of being in a van in water, I'll stick with a boat."

Ms Curry thanked firefighters for rescuing her and her two dogs, Sid and Isla.

"Honestly, I'm so grateful and thankful for them. They calmed me down. I'm so appreciative," she said.

"It was one of those things, I'm not used to driving around here I wasn't aware that this is an area that floods.

"I just wasn't expecting this amount, it's an eye-opener."

Storm Isha has battered the country with winds of up to 107mph recorded on Sunday, 21 January.

Amber and red warnings were in force at the storm’s height and a yellow alert warning of gusts of up to 80mph is in force until midday on Monday.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

