A woman from Bradford whose dog was so emaciated her ribs, spine and hip bones were visible has been banned from owning animals for 12 months.

Brenda, a Staffordshire bull terrier, was found tied up in a faeces and rubbish filled yard in at a property in Kennerleigh Walk with no access to food, water or shelter.

The dog, who had given birth to a litter of puppies seven weeks earlier, had a painful long-standing eye condition and was severely underweight.

Diana Kierpacz had pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Brenda and failing to meet her needs at an earlier hearing following prosecution by the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby had visited the house after the animal welfare charity had received a call from a member of the public concerned over the dog's welfare.

A sentencing hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court heard Inspector Hodby had found the dog tied up in the yard.

In written evidence, the inspector said: "The dog looked to have recently given birth but there were no signs of the puppies. She had no access to water, shelter or food and her eyes were sunken into her head. All of the dog's ribs were visible as well as her spine and hip bones.

“The dog was tethered to a fence using an extendable lead. The lead was tied to a piece of rope which was then attached to the dog's collar. She was able to walk around but I was concerned she could injure herself as the tether was inappropriate.”

The court heard Kierpacz then appeared at the property and told inspector Hodby that Brenda was only outside for short periods and had access to water, despite none being present.

Brenda was found tethered to railings Credit: RSPCA

Kierpacz was told that Brenda’s living conditions were unacceptable and she was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

She was examined by a vet who told the court in written evidence that the main concerns were her chronic entropion (eye condition ) and her thin body condition.

The vet said: “The most likely cause of this thin state was the increased nutritional demands of pregnancy followed by lactation which in particular is very energy demanding, requiring the animal to consume approximately three times the amount of calories and other nutrients than normal."

When asked about the circumstances in which her dog was found, Kierpacz said she had left Brenda there for one hour while she went shopping and she’d been tethered outside so she could “enjoy the weather.”

She said she didn’t feel the way the dog was found tied up compromised her health or welfare and that water had been provided which Brenda must have drunk.

She said she’d been aware of the entropion but had not re-presented her pet for veterinary treatment for 18 months.

Disqualifying her from keeping dogs for 12 months, magistrates said Brenda had been found in a “very neglected and emaciated state and there was clear evidence that this offending has gone on for a long time”.

Brenda had surgery for her long-standing eye condition and was also neutered. She has since been re-homed.

