The family of a woman who has been missing from home for almost three weeks have issued a direct appeal for her to get in touch.

Annie Dryden, 20, from Middlesbrough, was last seen boarding a train for Whitby on Thursday 4 January.

She got off at Battersby at 2.38pm.

Cleveland Police and North Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive searches in the area and asked people to check outbuildings and shelters.

In a message issued through police, her family said: "Annie, we just want to know you are safe. You don’t need to come home, we just need to know you are ok."We love you and we miss you but we also understand there were events coming up at home which were causing you upset. These have now passed."So many people are worried about you, we are receiving so many messages from those concerned about you. Please just get in touch with someone."

CCTV images of Annie Dryden from 4 January. Credit: Cleveland Police

No further details about the events referred to in the family's message have been released and police have called on the public to avoid speculation.

In their own direct appeal, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Annie we know from speaking to your family, you would not like the media attention, or your photograph being published."We needed to do this to help find you. Once we know you are ok, we will remove your image from our website and social media channels and will work with the media to do the same."You are not in any trouble, just like your family, we want to know you are safe."

Annie is around 5ft 10ins tall and slim. She has dark hair with a blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. She was last seen carrying a green and black backpack.

