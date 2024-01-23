The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is making enquiries following the death of a man who fell into a hole dug during roadworks.

The body of the man was found in a trench on Highgate Road, in Bradford, where Northern Gas Networks is carrying out work.

Emergency services were called at around 7.30am on Monday.

It is thought barriers that had been protecting the site had been blown over during strong winds.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, but the HSE said it had been contacted.

A HSE spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and making enquiries."

The road, which was closed following the incident, reopened within hours.

Northern Gas Networks has confirmed its work is continuing.

Operations manager Russel Kaye said: "The safety of members of public and our engineers is our priority and we will continue to support the Police if required with their ongoing investigations.

"I can, however, confirm that the site reopened yesterday."

