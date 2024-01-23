Police investigating the alleged murder of a "good Samaritan" who was hit by a car in Sheffield have made two more arrests.

Chris Marriott, 46, died when he was run over as he tried to help a woman lying in the street on College Close, Burngreave, on 27 December.

A number of others were injured when the car collided with a group of people following reports of disorder.

The 32-year-old woman Mr Marriott was trying to help remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, has already been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both men have been bailed pending further investigation.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident remains on bail.

