The Tramlines Festival, which has been described as 'Sheffield's biggest party' has announced its lineup for the three day event in July.

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol will headline the main stage at the festival, each making their debut appearance at the 40,000-capacity event.

Acts including Charlatans, the Brit-Award winning Holly Humberstone, and the Mercury-nominated Yard Act will headline the second stage, named T’Other Stage by a competition winner in 2018.

Snow Patrol have been announced as a headline act. Credit: PA

Bombay Bicycle Club, who have just announced their new Fantasies EP, and chart topping Tom Grennan are also among the line up for the festival, now in its 16th year.

Sheffield band The Human League will make an appearance with their first UK show of 2024.

The 24-hour ticket presale will go live on Thursday 25 January at 12 noon, selling a limited number of weekend and day tickets. More than 20,000 people have signed up so far to secure a ticket.

Final tickets will be released on Friday 26 January at 12 noon.

Last years event saw a clean-up operation that took weeks, after heavy rain caused muddy conditions, with events like Park Run cancelled in the aftermath.

Operations director of Tramlines Festival, Timm Cleasby said: "Securing headliners like Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol is a fantastic testament to the reputation of Tramlines - and the hard work of our booking team - and, as always, they’re joined by top Sheffield talent including The Human League, Everly Pregnant Bros, Coco, and Otis Mensah, with many more to follow.

Brit-award winning Holly Humberstone will headline the second stage. Credit: PA

"As always, we’re incredibly grateful for the support of the people of Sheffield following the challenges of 2023.

"We were blown away by the Sheffield spirit over the event weekend and have been overwhelmed by the amount of sign ups we’ve had for our ticket presale, launching on Thursday 25th at 12pm. We’re very happy to have reached a new 5-year deal with Sheffield City Council, preserving the future of the festival. We are working hard with SCC on improvements to Hillsborough Park to ensure it remains an excellent public space throughout the year."

