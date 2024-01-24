WARNING: This report contains an image of a dead dog

A muzzled XL bully found dead under a flyover is believed to have been thrown from the road above.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the body of the black and white dog was found by a walker in the area beneath the A57 known as The Washlands, in Beighton, near Sheffield, on Monday 22 January.

Inspector Kristy Ludlam said: "From the injuries sustained and the location where she was found, it appears that the poor dog was thrown from the flyover and died due to blunt force trauma injuries as she hit the ground.

"She was found on a route well used by dog walkers and had not been dead very long. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious before the time she was found to get in touch."

“If she has been thrown from the flyover to her death - this is a very callous and sickening act. I am hoping people may recognise the dog and provide me with names of possible culprits."

The dog was microchipped but its new owner's details were not registered. Credit: RSPCA

The dog was microchipped to a breeder in Wigan, but the new owner's details were not registered.

The incident comes after XL bullies were classed as dangerous dogs under UK law.

Owners must have been granted an exemption by 31 January in order to keep their dogs. They must be muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place.

Dogs which are not exempt could be seized by police and put to sleep.

