Video report by Martin Fisher.

Bosses at a wildlife park admit that a plan to deal with potty-mouthed parrots by integrating them with more polite birds could backfire.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park gained notoriety in 2020 when a group of five parrots had to be removed from display for swearing at visitors.

The African grey parrots have since taught three others to join in, prompting staff to come up with a high-risk plan to move the badly behaved birds into a main enclosure with others who have not picked up the habit.

Chief executive Steve Nichols said: "We are worried. We have got eight in here who swear and 92 who don't, so we really think we could end up with 100 that do.

"If the wrong ones learn it, it will turn into some kind of little old working men's club overnight."

The original five parrots, named Billy, Tyson, Eric, Jade and Elsie, spent three months in isolation before they were put back on display.

But the problem soon spread, as another three parrots – another Eric, Captain and Sheila – joined in.

The park has put up signs warning visitors of bad language, but it has done little to deter crowds.

Mr Nichols added: "Initially we were quite worried about the children because obviously we didn't want the kids to hear that, but then we found out that the parents weren't really that bothered.

"They hear it anyway and what we get now, which is even better, we actually hear people talking tp the parrots trying to get them to swear.

"So now we have got people swearing at the parrots to try and get them to swear back at them. It's an unusual phenomenon - as you walk around, people are just swearing everywhere."

For staff member Jess Newton, it isn't just the swearing that she has to worry about - but wolf whistling too.

She told ITV News: "It's very funny, I can't lie. I do chuckle to myself.

"I do turn around and give them a good talking to but, to be honest, if no one is around I do laugh at them."

