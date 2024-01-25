The Football Association has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack's death.

Midfielder Cusack died aged 27 at her home in Derbyshire last September. Her death was not treated by police as suspicious and an inquest was opened and adjourned in October.

Cusack was United's longest serving player, scoring seven times in 110 appearances.

She also worked as a marketing executive at the club.

Her family is understood to have written to United within a week of her death, outlining concerns about issues she was facing which they said stemmed from her relationship with the club’s manager, Jonathan Morgan, who has been in charge of the Blades since February.

United commissioned an external investigation following their complaint. It concluded last year and found no evidence of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

It is understood the family also contacted a senior figure at the FA last November and the governing body began its own assessment of information related to the case, which has now led to a formal investigation being launched.

The FA has not given any further details.

United's statement issued on 18 December said: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy’s family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved."

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the investigation started, but returned to work at United in the final week of 2023.

