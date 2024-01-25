A man has been arrested after a Coventry City player was allegedly racially abused during their match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Kasey Palmer was retrieving the ball from behind the goal at Hillsborough on Saturday when he was allegedly targeted by a fan.

The 27-year-old complained to referee Anthony Backhouse and the game was temporarily paused.

Coventry went on to win the Championship fixture 2-1.

Wednesday labelled the incident "abhorrent and wholly unacceptable" and said they were working with police to identify those responsible.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

A spokesperson said: "We are continuing to work closely with Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry FC to investigate.

"We do not tolerate hate crime or disorder and anyone with information can report concerns to club officials and officers who will be present on the day."

The man has since been released on police bail.

