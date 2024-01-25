A man was found hiding in a loft when police raided a cannabis farm in Doncaster.

Officers forced their way into the semi-detached house on Stone Cross Drive in Sprotbrough on Wednesday, 24 January.

They discovered around 90 cannabis plants, worth around £90,000, growing in two rooms on the first floor of the house.

A man was found hiding in the loft, which police said was being used as a drying room.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the producing cannabis.

Sgt Kelly Ward, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We acted on local intelligence to execute this drugs warrant and found an elaborate cannabis growing set up inside an unsuspecting house.

"The property doors were heavily reinforced from the inside and there was evidence of the house being lived in with a bedroom found and food laid out in the kitchen.

"Cannabis is far from a harmless drug and selling it can fund organised crime groups which wreak fear, havoc and misery on local communities."

