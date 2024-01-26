A fresh appeal has been launched to identify a mystery man who was killed in an accident nearly a decade ago.

The man, previously thought to be called Brian Wallace, died after being hit by a car in Walthamstow, London, 22 January 2015.

According to locals, he spoke with a northern accent and told people in London that he was originally from Sheffield and had family in Yorkshire.

Volunteers for charity Locate International have made enquiries into nearly 400 potential Brian Wallaces, explored various name variations, and pursued numerous leads - all to no avail.

Photographs of the man which were found in his belongings have been released to help identify him.

Some of the photos show the man standing on a narrowboat or barge.

The man, who remains unidentified to this day, was killed in an accident in Walthamstow, London, in 2015. Credit: Locate International

Speaking to ITV News, Freya Couzens, from Locate, said: "The photographs we believe were found at his property and on his person. There's a lot we don't know about this case but we do know that the photos of the person are of the man who was hit by a car in Walthamstow in 2015.

"His name came from a number of investigations by the Met Police but no identifying documents have been found to confirm that. Whether this is a name that he was using or in fact the name he was born with we're unsure but everyone knew him as Brian Wallace.

"We're looking to hear from anyone who may have become estranged from someone who could have moved to London. We know he had been living in London for around 10 years prior to his death so potentially anyone who lost contact with someone around 2005."

One of the photographs found in the man's belongings Credit: Locate International

Locate International is inviting members of the public to submit details about individuals who they have lost contact with over the years, who may in some way resemble this man.

Submissions can be made anonymously if preferred, online, via a QR code, or through the charity’s social media pages.

Locate founder Dave Grimstead said: "The fact that we possess photographs of the man and potential first and second names makes this investigation unlike any other in our history, but we now need to look beyond these names. As we mark 9 years since his death, we want to reiterate that he has not been forgotten, but we do need to look more broadly.

"He deserves to be remembered and properly laid to rest, and we will not stop searching until we achieve that.”

