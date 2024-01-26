A coroner examining the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has suspended her investigation as police inquiries continue.

Johnson was fatally injured when he was struck in the neck by an opponent's skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital on 28 October last year.

The incident , witnessed by thousands of fans inside the stadium, shocked the ice hockey world.

Sheffield’s senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened an inquest into Mr Johnson’s death last year. South Yorkshire Police later arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Following a review of the case by Ms Rawden on Friday, her office confirmed the suspension of her investigation.

It said the suspension would last until July unless South Yorkshire Police dropped its investigation.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Rawden’s office said: "If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26 2024 that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation upon receiving notification of that decision."

After opening the inquest Ms Rawden issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she was "sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn", with the bodies given 56 days to say what action had been taken or why they had taken no action.

The EIHA said neck guards would become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but would “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.

The arrested man was bailed by police in November to a date in the new year.

