Police have launched a murder investigation after a man who was assaulted in an incident outside a pub has died almost two weeks later.

Adrian Whiting, 35, was taken to hospital after reports of a fight outside the Carpenters Arms in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 14 January.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed his death on Friday, 26 January, but the cause has yet to be established.

Mr Whiting's family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Maksim Iliev, 35, of Union Street, Boston, had already been charged with grievous bodily harm.

As part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

