A former prosecutor who was trapped by police plotting to rape a seven-year-old girl has been jailed.

Clive Jones, 74, was arrested after communicating with an undercover officer posing as a woman who was offering to arrange a meeting with her daughter.

The former lawyer, who prosecuted cases at Hull and Bridlington magistrates' courts for many years and became a district crown prosecutor, had condoms, ropes and Viagra in his car when he set off to meet the girl.

Jones, of Bempton, near Flamborough, denied seven offences of arranging to commit sexual offences against a child between January 31 and February 21 last year.

He was convicted by a jury at Durham Crown Court after a six-day trial in December.The case had been moved from Hull Crown Court because of his links to the local justice system.Sentencing him, Judge James Adkin told Jones: "The evidence against you in the trial was abundant and compelling."The offences that Jones intended to commit were "utterly repellent", the judge added. Throughout the hearing, Jones could be heard repeatedly coughing and sighing. He occasionally put his head in his hands.Helen Chapman, mitigating, said his wife had continued to stand by Jones.

"He is fortunate to receive the support of his wife, who is present today and has been a pillar of support to him," she said

The effect of a prison sentence would "reverberate" on to her. "She is somebody who will feel his loss very keenly," said Miss Chapman.Jones was jailed for 12 years and given a 20-year sexual harm prevention order. He must register as a sex offender for life.

