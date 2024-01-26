A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Hull.

Officers from Humberside Police were called at around 3am on Friday, 26 January, to reports that a woman had been attacked on Hinderwell Street.

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

Police said a suspect fled the scene but officers later arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Sup Al Curtis said: “I understand that an incident like this will cause shock and concern amongst the community.

“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, conducting patrols and speaking with local residents. If anyone has any concerns at all, please do come and speak to our officers."

