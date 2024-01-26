A woman from East Yorkshire has been banned from keeping horses after failing to adequately look after her animals, with several needing to be put down.

RSPCA inspectors arrived at Jemoon Stud Farm in Market Weighton in February last year and found 36 ill horses owned by Jane Moore.

On arrival, because one horse was in such a poor state of health a vet was called and the animal had to be put to sleep immediately to end his suffering.

Three other horses were euthanised two days after the original visit and six more were put to sleep in the months after the RSPCA’s visit because their health was so poor.

Of the 36 horses, 22 were underweight and most were suffering from dental issues and overgrown hooves, while three had lice and mite infections.

Six other horses were seized from the farm on the first visit. Credit: RSPCA

At Hull Magistrates' Court, Moore pleaded guilty to 10 offences of causing unnecessary suffering to 17 horses and one charge of failing to meet the needs of 36 equines, all under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

She was also handed a 20-week prison sentence, which the magistrates suspended for two years. They also disqualified Moore from keeping equines indefinitely and told her to pay £13,099.27 in court costs.

The chairman of the magistrates told Moore: “This was a case where these animals were so obviously struggling that intervention was obvious and necessary. The fact that it was not forthcoming was down in large part to your own pride and your refusal to ask for help.”

Speaking after the hearing, RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill said: "These horses were found in dreadful conditions with multiple health problems. They were being kept confined to their stables for long periods and it appeared they were rarely exercised.

" There were several other horses in very poor health too, including one whose teeth had grown through his cheek and was in a lot of pain and discomfort.

" In all 10 of the 36 horses have had to be put to sleep and the others have got long-term health issues from being neglected for such a long time, such as ligament and joint problems, that only a small number will be able to be rehomed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.