A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death.

Officers were called at around 3am to reports that a woman had sustained stab wounds on Hinderwell Street in Hull on Friday(26 January).

Claudia Kambanza, 22, was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but died from her injuries a short while later.

Mateus Johannes, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with her murder and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday 29 January.

