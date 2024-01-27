New dementia friendly ambulances have been introduced by Yorkshire Ambulance service.

Inside the 13 new vehicles, which will be used for both 999 and non-emergency patients, there are printed blinds, which feature a landscape of the countryside for a sense of comfort and familiarity.

It's also used to be a point of focus and conversation for someone who is living with dementia and may be stressed by the situation and environment.

There is also new contrasting on the seats, floor and steps of the vehicles also makes the edges more easily identifiable for patients.

The improvements to the vehicles will create a calmer environment for someone who is living with dementia, and help to put them at ease.

Twenty-one further vehicles are in the commissioning process and an additional 91 vehicles are set to be delivered before the end of the financial year (31 March 2024). 60 PTS vehicles are also currently in build.

Lesley Butterworth, Head of Nursing and Patient Experience at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “Following some challenges along the way, we are pleased to have taken delivery of some of our new dementia-friendly vehicles.

"The printed blinds make the passenger area seem less clinical, and they give a point of focus and conversation for someone who is living with dementia and may be distressed in this environment.

"The new contrasting on the seats, floor and steps of the vehicles also makes the edges more easily identifiable for patients. These simple additions to our vehicles will have a positive impact on patient experience.”

