A couple who caused 'unnecessary suffering' to their pet Rottweiler have been banned from owning animals.

Tyson, a Rottweiler, was removed from Stephen Atterbury and Emma Richardson's home in Leeds, after the RSPCA received a report concerning the condition of the dog.

The RSPCA had made numerous visits to the address, and although a dog could be heard inside the property, he could not be seen. Officers left advisory notices - which include advice on steps an owner should take for their animals - but Atterbury and Richardson failed to respond.

An RSPCA officer managed to speak with the pair in April 2021. Although initially reluctant to allow the RSPCA officer to see their dog, Atterbury admitted that Tyson was skinny, but said he was too.

An RSPCA officer was extremely concerned when he saw Tyson. Credit: RSPCA

Eventually Tyson was observed by the attending officer, who was extremely concerned about Tyson’s poor bodily condition, describing him as “obviously underweight" and that "they could see his ribs, spine, hips and his stomach was sunken. His back legs looked to be lacking in muscle and the top of his head was sunken on either side so appeared pointy."

The couple claimed that Tyson was eating and toileting normally showing no concern about their dog's condition, turning down the RSPCA’s offer to take the dog to a vet for an assessment.

They were issued with a welfare notice, stating that Tyson would need to be seen by a vet. He was never taken to the vets.

Tyson was so skinny, you could see his ribs. Credit: RSPCA

An RSPCA inspector returned to the property on 1 May 2021 with a West Yorkshire Police, where Tyson was described as "very thin, his face was gaunt, he had dried feaces all over his back."

Tyson was removed from the home by the officer and place into the care of the RSPCA. He was taken to a vet, who said the dog was emaciated with marked muscle wastage over the head, body trunk and limbs, and also showed signs of diarrhoea.

The veterinary surgeon stated: “In my professional opinion (Tyson) had been suffering due to a lack of veterinary treatment or investigation into the degree of emaciation present. This could have been easily avoided in my opinion by the owner seeking veterinary attention or feeding the dog appropriately.”

Tyson is now happy in his new home. Credit: RSPCA

Tyson has since been put on a feeding plan and has fully recovered, and after nearly a year in RSPCA care, he was able to be released for rehoming.

Stephen Atterbury of Sholebroke Street, Leeds was found guilty of animal welfare offences.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks custody suspended for 12 months, disqualified from owning all animals indefinitely, and ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay costs of £172 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Emma Richardson of Scholebroke Street, was sentenced to 12 weeks custody suspended for 12 months and disqualified from owning all animals indefinitely, with no appeal for five years. She was also ordered to attend 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay costs of £172.00 and a victim surcharge of £128.

