Pair who stole £75,000 from vulnerable man jailed

A man and a woman who stole £75,000 from a vulnerable man over a period of five years, have been jailed.

Ann Park, 56, took control of the victim's finances and began stealing the money for herself. She then went on to share the stolen money with Graham Bradley, aged 57.

Officers say the pair worked to identify a vulnerable man and con him out of a large amount of money to benefit themselves.

Graham Bradley, of Woodlands Road in Hull pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property and Ann Park, of Woodlands Road in Hull pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property and two counts of theft from another person at an earlier court hearing on Monday 18 December 2023.

Bradley was also convicted at the hearing of two counts of transferring criminal property, Park was also convicted of transferring criminal property.

They were sentenced to 25 months in prison.

Officer in case, Helen Shackleton said: “Park abused her position of trust and pretended she had been gifted the money from the victim for her assistance.

“I am pleased to see that they are now going to spend time behind bars, unable to harm other members of the community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.