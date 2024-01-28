An 18-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed.

Officers were called to Sharrow Lane in Sheffield yesterday (27 January) at around 5pm, after reports of a man being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information to come forward.

