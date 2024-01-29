More than £1million of cannabis was found in a police raid on a disused business.

The Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team seized more than 1,500 plants in when they searched the building on Wharf Mill in Ravensthorpe on Thursday 25 January.

It followed an earlier raid on another property in Wharf Mill, during which 100 cannabis plants were discovered, along with a range of stolen car parts.

Sgt Stuart Clarke, of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: "This was clearly a very large scale seizure of cannabis and has come about as a result of community intelligence which has been developed by our officers.

"This seizure, combined with the closure of a cannabis factory at another unit in this area recently, will have taken a substantial amount of potential profit out of the hands of organised criminals."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.