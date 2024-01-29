Former ITV Calendar presenter Roger Greenwood has died at the age of 75, his family have said.

Greenwood worked for Yorkshire Television from 1974 to 1989, as a reporter and newsreader.

He worked alongside well-known colleagues including Richard Whiteley, Geoff Drewitt, Marilyn Webb and Alan Hardwick.

His son Jonathan said: "He was very popular with viewers across the region and was known for his warmth, his smile and his good humour.

"His kind nature shone through when covering human-interest stories, and his special way of engaging with children and their families was evident in projects such as the 1989 Calendar Christmas Toy Appeal."

Roger Greenwood.

A keen sports fan, Greenwood presented the Calendar Summer Sport series alongside John Helm. He became close to sporting greats including Lord Sebastian Coe, cyclist Beryl Burton, boxer Herol "Bomber" Graham, athlete Peter Elliott and swimmer Adrian Moorhouse.

Off screen he was an enthusiastic runner, completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks fell race in 1976.

After leaving YTV in 1989, Greenwood went into partnership with his friend and colleague Derek Goodall, to form Goodwood Productions and continued to make corporate and broadcast television around the world.

He died following a battle with cancer.

Greenwood is survived by wife, Susan, his three sons Andrew, Jonathan and David and four grandsons.