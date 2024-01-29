Huddersfield Town have sacked Darren Moore as manager after just four four months in the job.A club statement said the decision had been made due to disappointing results and performances. Forty-nine-year-old Moore was appointed in September 2023 following Neil Warnock's departure. However, the former West Brom, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday manager failed to hit the ground running, winning only three of his 23 games in charge.Moore leaves the Championship club three points above the relegation zone.His last game on the touchline saw Huddersfield concede an injury time equaliser against QPR after Town had taken the lead in the 86th minute.

Moore managed Sheffield Wednesday to League One play-off victory last season but failed to find a winning formula at Huddersfield. Credit: PA

Huddersfield Town owner and chairman Kevin Nagle, said: "We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Town's draw against QPR at Loftus Road left the Terriers just three points above the drop. Credit: PA

The club's chief executive Jake Edwards added: "This was not a decision that we made lightly, but we believe it is one that we had to take. We still have 17 games to be played this season, and that still gives us the chance to positively impact our results and position in the league table.“We’re looking for our next appointment to have a big short-term impact, but also to fit with our longer-term strategy of building an attack-minded, progressive style of football over a number of seasons.”The Terriers are now searching for their fifth manager since the start of the 2022/23 season.

