Police are trying to find the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a pub toilet in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the Three Horseshoes in Oulton after the girl's body was discovered at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

She was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself."

In a Facebook post, the pub apologised to "everyone that was in with us during the time this happened" and to others who were unable to attend.

It added: "A massive thank you to those that helped us whilst we were struggling as a team it really doesn't go unappreciated."

The woman has been asked to call police on 101 or the Leeds maternity assessment unit on 0113 3926731.

Det Ch Insp Entwistle said: "Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety."

