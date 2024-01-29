Play Brightcove video

The pub remained closed on Monday for the 'welfare' of staff. Helen Steel reports from the scene

Customers have praised bar staff for their "courageous" response after a baby's body was discovered in a pub's toilets.

Lee and Nicole Connor were at the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, Leeds, with their eight-year-old daughter when the newborn girl was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Connor told ITV News it wasn't immediately clear what had happened.

He said: "There was a shift because something happened but at that point none of us knew what... but you could see a shift, they were visibly upset - there were tears as they were serving food.

"But they just carried on, people were still going to the bar. You could see there was something going on behind the scenes. Now we know what happened that makes it even more courageous or brave."

Lee and Nicole Connor were at the pub when the baby's body was found. Credit: ITV News

Mrs Connor added: "What they did so well was that they didn't cause an alarm. They stayed really calm. There wasn't any time when they caused a panic. They still managed to keep a really calm atmosphere which could have been very different. "

Police believe the girl was stillborn in the toilet cubicle where her body was found.

They have appealed to the mother to come forward, saying she may need urgent medical attention, and confirmed they are not carrying out a criminal investigation.

Mr and Mrs Connor said customers rallied round after the incident, helping to clear plates and glasses.

The pub remained closed on Monday "for the welfare of the team" while enquiries continued.

In a Facebook post the management wrote: "A massive thank you to those that helped us whilst we were struggling as a team it really doesn't go unappreciated."

Mr Connor added: "We don't know who discovered this, or how it was discovered, but we can't begin to imagine the impact it's had. It must be awful."

The woman has been asked to call police on 101 or the Leeds maternity assessment unit on 0113 3926731.

