Police have released footage of the moment a driver hurdled the bonnet of a patrol car after a chase.

The pursuit, in Doncaster, happened after officers carrying out patrols in the Dunscroft area noticed a vehicle smelling strongly of cannabis.

The driver failed to stop and, after a short pursuit, abandoned the vehicle. The bodycam footage shows him jumping over the bonnet of the police car as he tried to flee the scene.

He was caught by officers in a nearby field, where he was found with a bag with suspected class A drugs and B drugs.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Insp Alison Carr said: "We regularly carry out these patrols to tackle issues at the heart of our local communities and keep people living in neighbourhoods in Doncaster safe from crime.

"We know that we can always be better if we work together, and I would encourage people living in communities to continue reporting crime to us to help us keep you safe and bring more criminals to justice."

