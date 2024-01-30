Police say a woman who is thought to be the mother of a baby found dead in a pub toilet has been identified.

The body of the newborn girl was discovered in a cubicle of the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, Leeds, on Sunday.

She is thought to have been stillborn.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for the mother to come forward, saying she may need urgent medical attention.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Police enquiries have identified a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found deceased in a public house in Oulton.

"She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal, and everyone who supported the police in their enquiries."

Police said on Monday that the woman was not under criminal suspicion.

The pub remained closed on Tuesday.